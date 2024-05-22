Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson looks like himself

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's comeback from last year's right shoulder injury continues to move in the right direction.

That was the word from head coach Kevin Stefanski at a Wednesday press conference. Watson did not throw during the OTA practice earlier in the day, but he threw on Tuesday and Stefanski said that an every other day schedule will remain in place for the time being. When Watson is throwing, Stefanski said that he looks like he's in great shape.

"He looked like himself to me," Stefanski said. "I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks in Phase Two, so I’ve seen him throw. He’s making great progress. We will continue to just follow the medical team on this, but he looked like himself."

Videos from Wednesday's practice show Watson taking snaps and going through each rep without throwing the ball, so he has remained engaged in the team's preparations for a season. Given how little he's been on the field the last two years, it is a season that means a lot for Watson so the team will be hoping that the progress continues all the way into September.