Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson doing everything he's supposed to do

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's recovery from last year's right shoulder injury has been a major storyline of the team's offseason and the updates from the team on that process have been positive over the last few months.

That continued to be the case on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson is right on schedule for a full return to action of the 2024 season and that his throwing continues to progress the right way.

"He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do," Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. "He’s attacked this rehab from day one of the rehab. When he gets out there and throws it around — which I know you guys saw last week — he looks like Deshaun Watson."

Watson has been throwing every other day during Browns OTAs and is expected to make the next step to daily work during training camp. The Browns hope that step is followed by a return to the kind of play Watson was known for when they acquired him in a trade with the Texans.