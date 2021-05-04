The Browns have signed two defensive tackles over the last two days. But that apparently has not closed the door on a reunion between the team and recently released defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

During a Tuesday interview on 92.3 The Fan, head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated his desire to get Richardson back on the roster.

“I’d definitely say he’s on our radar and I’m hopeful,” Stefanski said on the “Bull and Fox” show. “I know Andrew [Berry] and his agent have kept an open dialogue. Sheldon knows how I feel about him. Really good player. From our end, we’d be thrilled to bring him back.”

Richardson has spent the last two seasons with the Browns, starting all 16 games last season. He had 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits for Cleveland last year. But releasing Richardson last month cleared $11 million in cap space for the team.

The Browns signed defensive tackles Malik McDowell on Monday and Damion Square on Tuesday.

Kevin Stefanski: We’d be thrilled to bring Sheldon Richardson back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk