Kevin Stefanski confirms Joshua Dobbs is Browns backup QB

The Browns made a move earlier on Wednesday that signaled their intentions with their quarterbacks when they waived Kellen Mond.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Joshua Dobbs will be the team's backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson serving as the No. 3.

While Thompson-Robinson has performed well in his preseason outings, Stefanski didn't make it seem like there was much consideration to making him the team's backup entering the regular season.

"I think, obviously, we’re excited about that entire room," Stefanski said. "Just speaking to DTR, he’s coming along. He’s making great strides. We’re excited about his future. And just the focus for him and all our guys is to continue to work. Going into Week One, you look at your depth chart and you just want guys to continue to grow and get better because as you all know, there’s times that guys are unavailable due to injury or otherwise So, it is a constant striving to get better."

As for why the team chose to waive Mond now as opposed to next week, Stefanski said the Browns just felt like the time was right.

"I think very, very highly of Kellen the player. I think he got better with us over the year that he was with us. Had some good tape out there from this preseason," Stefanski said. "But I fully expect that he’s going to bounce back on his feet very quickly."

Mond was 32-of-55 for 297 yards with three touchdowns and one interception this preseason with Cleveland. Thompson-Robinson, who is set to finish Saturday’s game against Kansas City, has completed 30-of-46 passes for 348 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. He’s also rushed for 65 yards.