Kevin Stefanski confirms Browns will have joint practices with Eagles this summer

The Cleveland Browns will again hold joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the preseason. This time however they will travel to Philadelphia for the week of practices and a preseason game. Having a chance to test your skills against the defending NFC Champions is a great way to end the preseason.

The relationship between Andrew Berry and Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman continues to show itself. The team will be able to really learn about their team during the practices and see what they have on their roster before the regular season begins two weeks after the preseason finale.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said plans have been finalized to practice vs the #Eagles in Philly before the 3rd preseason game pic.twitter.com/l4NOIVcQ6S — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 1, 2023

More Latest Browns News!

Kevin Stefanski will call plays in 2023 and it's the right call Andrew Berry neither confirms or denies the infamous age guardrail NEW: Browns will play in Hall of Fame game in Canton, face off with Jets

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire