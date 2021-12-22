The Browns have a quick turnaround to play the Packers on Sunday after Monday’s loss to the Raiders. But the team is starting to get individuals through the COVID-19 protocols, including the head coach.

Cleveland announced Kevin Stefanski is back in the building after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer served as the Browns’ acting head coach in Stefanski’s absence.

Cleveland has also activated tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips off the reserve/COVID-19 list and receiver/returner JoJo Natson off the practice squad COVID-19 list.

But the team isn’t completely done with its COVID-19 surge, as rookie corner Greg Newsome has been placed on the virus list. Newsome has been out with a concussion.

Additionally, the Browns formally announced that punter Jamie Gillan has been waived off of COVID-19 reserve.

Kevin Stefanski clears COVID-19 protocols, Browns activate two off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk