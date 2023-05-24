Kevin Stefanski cherishes call from Jim Brown after being hired as Cleveland Browns coach

BEREA — Kevin Stefanski couldn't wait to make the phone call.

Stefanski had just been hired as the Browns head coach in 2020. Among the many calls he received that first day on the job included one from arguably the greatest player to ever play for the franchise, maybe even the sport itself, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

The moment the conversation ended, there was only one person Stefanski had to call. That was his father Ed, currently the a Detroit Pistons senior advisor in the NBA.

"My dad grew up, growing up in Philadelphia but was a huge Jim Brown fan," Stefanski recalled Wednesday afternoon following the Browns' first open voluntary offseason team activity session. "And that's not uncommon for a lot of people growing up at that age, I don't care where you were growing up, you became a Browns fan, you became a Jim Brown fan early on in your life. So for my dad, his two, he loved (basketball legend) Wilt Chamberlain, loved Jim Brown. So for me, after I hung up the phone with Jim, I very quickly called my dad and he couldn't believe it."

That memory was one of the first ones that came to Stefanski's mind as he reflected on the legendary Brown's death last Thursday night. Hall of Fame player, actor and social-justice activist died at the age of 87 with his wife Monique and other family by his side in Los Angeles.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answers a question during a news conference following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Even though Brown only played nine seasons for the Browns before retiring to pursue acting, he remains all over the team's record books. He still holds the team records for, among others, career rushing yards (12,321), career rushing touchdowns (106), most total touchdowns (126), most total touchdowns in a season (21, 1965), rushing yards in a season (1,886, 1963), rushing touchdowns in a season (17, 1958 and 1965) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (five at the Baltimore Colts on Nov. 1, 1959).

Brown was just as impactful off the field, starting with his activism for civil rights. He founded Amer-I-Can, an organization which helps gang members and at-risk youths, in 1988.

"I mean, just unbelievable what he's been through in his life and we've educated our players on that," Stefanski said. "Last year we took them down to the Hall of Fame and we watched the football life, Jim Brown. So I, it's my job to continue to educate our guys on what he's meant to our franchise, to our league. You stand on the shoulders of giants. And that's Jim Brown."

New kickoff rule's impact 'remains to be seen' for Kevin Stefanski

The NFL's owners met earlier this week in Minneapolis for their spring meetings. They approved the ability to flex games on and off "Thursday Night Football" in Weeks 13 through 17, starting this season.

They also changed a rule on kickoffs and free kicks following safeties which will now allow return men to signal a fair catch between their goal line and their own 25 and get the ball at either the spot of the catch or their 25-yard-line. It's a one-year trial, for now, that Stefanski is uncertain the impact it will have on the game.

"I think it remains to be seen," Stefanski said. "I think it's a good question. I don't know. I think we need to see how that all goes. I'm all for player safety and anything that helps with player safety. We get asked what we think about the rules, but the rules are the rules, we'll adhere to them whatever they are, but it's definitely, at this point in the game, where we are in May, we got to look at it and see what our plan is now that that's a rule."

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) returns the ball as Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones (25) pursues during the first quarter Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL cites safety reasons for the change. They argue it will protect return men from big hits by coverage team players left unblocked.

Opponents of the rule say it's just another way the league is trying to legislate kickoffs out of the game.

"You might get two different reasons or two different answers as to what impact that rule will have, whether it increases returns or decreases returns," Stefanski said. "So I really think it remains to be seen. The kicking game's very important to us, we're not going to take the foot out of football, so we always got to make sure that that's a staple of what we do, is making sure we're great in all of our coverage and return phases."

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb among star-studded absent list

Wednesday marked the second of the six voluntary OTAs for the Browns over this week and next. The key word there is "voluntary," meaning it's not required participation.

All-Pros Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Joel Bitonio were among those who didn't appear on Wednesday. Tight end David Njoku was also absent, as well receiver Michael Woods and offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett flashes a smile during training camp on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Berea.

Stefanski was asked if those absences, specifically Garrett's, annoyed him.

"I’m not going to characterize it," Stefanski said. "I think it's a voluntary program and the guys that are here, we coach them up. That's how we approach it."

Jim Schwartz shows off his Jordan Kunaszyk love at OTA

New Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz stood out among the coaches at Wednesday's OTA session. That's because he was wearing a No. 51 walk-through jersey throughout practice.

Why? It's something Schwartz has done throughout his career as a way to recognize the efforts of a player, in this case, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Bears fumble during the second half of a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

"What he's doing is he's telling the players about another player that's doing it the right way, a guy that's doing it how we want it done, that's embodying what we do out on the practice field and in the meeting room," Schwartz said. "So coach Schwartz is a fan of Jordan today. You'll see, he's a fan of a bunch of guys over the course of these practices, but Jordan's a guy that continues to always do what he's supposed to do. So coach has given him some love."

