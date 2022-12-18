Kevin Stefanski is Browns’ winningest head coach since their return in 1999

As the Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 13-3 on Saturday Night Football, another franchise milestone was defeated as well. Notching his 25th win as the head coach of the Browns, Kevin Stefanski is now the winningest head coach since the franchise returned in 1999.

Surpassing both Romeo Crennel and Butch Davis, who coaches 12 and 16 more games respectively than Stefanski, the current head coach in Cleveland has surpassed them in just 47 games coached. With three games left to go, there is a good opportunity for Stefanski and the Browns to reach 28 by the end of the season.

Stefanski’s career record as a head coach in the NFL now sits at 25-22 in less than three seasons leading the Browns.

