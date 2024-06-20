Kevin Stefanski: Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman got better during the offseason

As a third-round rookie last season, Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman caught 21 passes for 224 yards. In his second season, the Browns are expecting more.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tillman made big strides during an offseason in which some of the Browns' top wide receivers were absent.

"I don't believe Ced missed a day of the offseason program," Stefanski said, via ESPN. "He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that. And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass."

The Browns' No. 1 wide receiver, Amari Cooper, didn't participate in the offseason program because he wants a new contract. Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver after arriving in a trade with the Broncos, is dealing with an injury this offseason. That meant plenty of reps for Tillman. And Stefanski says he made the most of them.