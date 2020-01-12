Kevin Stefanski, the Browns' new head coach, has a Sixers connection

The new head coach of the Cleveland Browns has a connection to the Sixers.

Kevin Stefanski, who will take over in Cleveland according to multiple reports, is the son of Ed Stefanski, currently a senior adviser to the owner for the Detroit Pistons and the Sixers' general manager from 2007 to 2011.

The 37-year-old Stefanski grew up in Philadelphia, attending St. Joseph's Prep and the University of Pennsylvania.

His father was one of the Sixers' final general managers before Sam Hinkie's Process. One of his major signings was the team's current GM, Elton Brand, who agreed on a five-year deal in 2008.

Among Stefanski's other notable moves were giving Andre Iguodala a six-year extension and hiring Eddie Jordan as head coach.

After being fired by the Sixers, Stefanski has had front-office roles with the Raptors, Grizzlies and Pistons.

Stefanski's Detroit team may very do well business with the Sixers soon. The Sixers reportedly have interest in Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard, who could boost the team's outside shooting (see story).

Kevin Stefanski, meanwhile, takes over a Browns team that disappointed this season and finished 6-10. He'd been with the Vikings since 2006 and most recently served as the team's offensive coordinator.

