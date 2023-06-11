Multiple NFL players have been busted for violating the league’s gambling rules this offseason, and that has NFL coaches at work on making sure their players understand what the rules are.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said his team already educated its players about gambling, but there’s been a renewed emphasis in recent months.

“We take it really seriously,” Stefanski said. “You could ask the players. We’ve talked a lot about it throughout this offseason. Just because you’re teaching off things that are happening around our game and happening with other teams, and we don’t want to lose a guy for any reason. We don’t want them to get injured, we don’t want to lose a guy for breaking a rule of any sort. So you have to educate them on the rules because there is some things that are new, as you know, with sports gambling. So part of my job and our job with this organization is to educate our players. We’re going to spend more time on it.”

It’s clear that the message hasn’t gotten through to every player. Coaches aren’t doing their jobs if they aren’t ensuring that their players know the rules.

Kevin Stefanski: Browns take educating players about gambling rules seriously originally appeared on Pro Football Talk