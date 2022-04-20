Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: It’s a unique, fluid situation

The Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield remain at an impasse.

Mayfield has reportedly elected to not attend the start of Cleveland’s voluntary offseason program this week, though head coach Kevin Stefanski did not confirm that in his Wednesday press conference. And Stefanski didn’t have much of an update when asked about Mayfield’s status with the team.

“I’d tell you that’s a unique situation. It’s fluid. And we’ll just continue to work through it as we go each day,” Stefanski said. “It’s a voluntary program. What we won’t do is we won’t say who’s here, who’s not here. It’s voluntary. The guys that show up, we’re excited that they’re here. We’re excited to work with them.”

Stefanski was also asked about Mayfield recently saying during a podcast interview that he feels disrespected by the Browns. But the head coach declined to comment on it.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of those types of things,” Stefanski said. “Again, it really is a unique situation and we’ll just work through it.”

It’s unclear when and to which team Mayfield will be traded. He’s owed $18.8 million in 2022 and the Browns may have to pay at least a portion of that salary to facilitate a deal.

Mayfield mentioned the Seahawks as a likely destination in his podcast interview. But the Panthers have also emerged as a potential suitor for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

