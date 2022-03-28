Now that the Browns have formally introduced Deshaun Watson as their next quarterback, it’s only a matter of time before the team formally moves on from Baker Mayfield.

But to this point, there appears to be little traction on a potential deal for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Speaking at the annual league meeting on Monday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much of an update on Mayfield’s status.

“I think we’ll see,” Stefanski said. “I think everybody understands the situation. We’re hoping that there’s closure to it at some point.”

Stefanski added that it’s a unique situation and the Browns have to see how it plays out.

Most teams who have a need at quarterback have found some sort of solution already. The Seahawks and Panthers are potential candidates. But Seattle acquired Drew Lock as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. And the Panthers already have a top-three quarterback from the 2018 draft who’s set to make $18.8 million guaranteed in Sam Darnold.

The Browns would reportedly like to move on from Mayfield sooner than later. But the market may dictate that Cleveland has to hold onto the quarterback until there’s a clear opening.

Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: We’re hoping there’s closure at some point originally appeared on Pro Football Talk