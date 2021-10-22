Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will be back as soon as he can

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t play in Thursday night’s win over the Broncos and told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he fractured the humerus bone in his left shoulder when he dislocated it in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

There was word earlier in the day that Mayfield will need to have surgery on his shoulder, which also has a torn labrum, and that the hope is that he can play the rest of the season before going in for an operation. After the victory, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to discuss the details of Mayfield’s condition beyond saying that the quarterback is trying to get back as soon as possible.

“I am not going to get into specifics of Baker’s injury at this time,” Stefanski said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “He is another guy who is fighting, and he will be back out there as soon as he can.”

Case Keenum started on Thursday night and managed the game well while D'Ernest Johnson had a big game running the ball. That outing should make the Browns feel comfortable with the prospect of starting him against the Steelers on October 31 if Mayfield remains out of action.

