Kevin Stefanski: We anticipate Jonathan Taylor's workload will increase

The Colts have had running back Jonathan Taylor back in the lineup for the last couple of games, but they haven't returned him to his usual role in their backfield.

Taylor played 10 snaps in Week Five and 33 snaps in Week Six as the team worked him back into the mix with Zack Moss, who ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards behind Christian McCaffrey. Moss' productivity has made it easier to ease Taylor in, but the Colts didn't sign Taylor to an extension to have him complement Moss and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that his team anticipates Taylor getting more work as they prepare to face the Colts this weekend.

“You know, we’re ready for that, if that’s what it is," Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. "I think they have multiple guys. They can put a bunch of guys in there, have a ton of respect for Jonathan Taylor, and we do anticipate that his workload increases as the games go on here. But they have multiple guys that can hurt you with the ball in their hand."

With no Anthony Richardson, the running game figures to be a big part of the Colts offense for the rest of the season and it probably won't be long before Taylor takes on the lead role in that facet of the offense.