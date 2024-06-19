Kevin Sinfield considers England extension as he weighs up options after Rob Burrow death

Kevin Sinfield is set to step down at the end of England's tour - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

England and Kevin Sinfield are exploring extending the former defence coach’s duties beyond the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Sinfield is scheduled to step down at the end of the tour in July, after stepping back from defensive duties following the addition of Felix Jones, the former Springboks assistant, to the coaching team in January.

Telegraph Sport understands, however, that England head coach Steve Borthwick is keen for Sinfield to stay beyond this summer’s tour, and the 43-year-old is now considering his options. Sinfield is currently mourning the tragic death of his close friend and MND campaigner, Rob Burrow. A source said: “They are hoping to secure an extension. The boys love him.”

Any new role would likely be on a consultancy basis, leaving Sinfield free to explore other opportunities, while devoting a couple of days a week when England are in camp to continue his work as a skills and kicking coach and mentor, particularly for the younger players in the squad.

It is understood that both parties are aligned and keen to agree a deal although it is not yet clear if funding will be available given that Andrew Strawbridge recently joined the England management team as an assistant coach and coaching advisor. The 59-year-old New Zealander spent the first four weeks of the Six Nations working with England as a consultant coach.

RFU spending on the England team has been under greater scrutiny after Eddie Jones, Borthwick’s predecessor and current Japan coach, overspent his budget by £900,000 leading into the 2019 World Cup.

Before this year’s Six Nations, Borthwick revealed that Sinfield would be stepping back from defensive duties to take on a skills and kicking role which would end before the November Tests.

Jones, the Irishman who was an assistant for South Africa’s 2023 World Cup victory, took over defensive responsibilities – employing the renowned blitz defence – with Sinfield due to depart his auxiliary role after the two-Test series against the All Blacks in July.

At the time of the announcement in January, Sinfield – awarded a CBE earlier this year for his remarkable fund-raising feats – suggested his exit was down to “personal reasons that need to remain private for now.”

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had – apart from playing! I’ve really enjoyed working with the player,” he said.

Steve Borthwick is fond of Kevin Sinfield - PA/Mike Egerton

Borthwick added at the time that “Kev made the decision over what he wanted to do” and that “you can’t overstate the value he’s brought, what he’s done and the relationships he’s built”.

Sinfield, who coached the defence of Borthwick’s title-winning Leicester side in 2022 after a glittering playing career in rugby league, admitted in January that he did not know his next professional move but that it would be in coaching.

“Do I still want to coach? Yes,” Sinfield said. “What that looks like, I’m not sure. I’m pretty excited about what’s to come this year with England, and then there is a lot of unknown for me. I’ll make the best of it.”

“[It will be] coaching full-stop. I don’t know where that is or what it looks like, but I’ve really enjoyed coaching and I don’t ever feel like I really left rugby league because of my role with Rugby League Cares – the charitable arm of the sport. What I do know is I want to continue to support and help people.

“When what happened with Rob [Burrow] happened, it was a big shift in my life, and it felt right to use my experience as a player to help me support players and other people. I try to use that in the best way moving forward. I won’t rule out anything at this stage. I think it’s very unlikely I’ll go back into rugby league, but I’ll never say no.”

The Rugby Football Union declined to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.