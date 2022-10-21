Kevin Sheehan: ‘Snyder has to go!’

“This can’t be about the Mary Jo White investigation.”

Kevin Sheehan has had enough of the Daniel Snyder drama and investigations.

Voicing his displeasure with Snyder and the NFL process, Sheehan on his Wednesday podcast was a great listen.

Sheehan declared Mary Jo White is investigating matters that are “purely he-said, she-said” and that Jason Friedman, former franchise business employee, “has lied under oath,” and that “it is possible that Mary Jo White may conclude nothing.”

The lifelong Washington (teams) sports fan then lit into why the NFL should rid themselves of Snyder. Here are some excerpts.

“Nothing that she finds is going to take away from the FACTS that it was a very toxic workplace culture as Beth Wilkinson concluded and Roger Goodell stated when they fined the team $10M and gave Snyder a quasi-suspension.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters "there is merit to remove (Dan Snyder) as owner…"@DVNJr and @SethWickersham react to Irsay's comments about Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder. pic.twitter.com/Qa3TTgkCnK — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) October 19, 2022

“The importance of all of this, and the emphasis on this should be why a once-profitable, passionate, incredible NFL market of fans is now gone! And it is not coming back until he leaves, whether her investigation produces something or not.”

“The big picture is this market is gone, as an NFL market! It doesn’t exist anymore in terms of anything remotely resembling what it was. The league knows that. That is why they want him out. Every owner knows it; that’s why they want him out. A lot of the owners don’t like him personally, and there is a personal animus involved in this as well. Which by the way, you should separate.”

“Bottom line is, they can’t get this market back until he leaves. A new stadium is not going to do it. Mary Jo White’s investigation is not going to do it. Winning isn’t going to do it.”

“The name change was basically the death knell for a lot of people whether Snyder is here or not. I do understand a lot of people are never coming back. That was the final nail in the coffin.”

“If the league wants any part of resuscitating any part of this market, turning it (back) into a revenue generator, and having it be a market they can be proud of in the nation’s capital, he has to go.”

“He is a bad owner and incompetent owner. One of the worst in the history of professional sports. He has ruined what was once something very sacred and special to a major city, the nation’s capital.”

“It is an embarrassment to the league. It is an under-performer. But so were the New York Knicks for many years, and so were the Cardinals for years. It is very hard to run someone who wants to be here (NFL) for being incompetent… So I am still skeptical that this is going to lead to his ouster.”

“They need to convince him to sell. He can sell the team, and the owners need to pass the hat around and come up with an extra half billion dollars, and get him out…’Here, this is what we will do if you will leave.’ I don’t think he is going to. I think his heels are dug in.”

