Kevin Seitter pitches the Ducks into the Super Regionals

It took a grand total of 128 pitches, but Oregon’s Kevin Seitter pitched the game of his life to send the Oregon Ducks to the Super Regionals with a 3-0 win over Santa Barbara.

Oregon will now go to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha on the line.

The Ducks went a perfect 3-0 in the Santa Barbara Regional with a win over San Diego and two straight wins over the host Gauchos. These two losses were the only losses UCSB suffered at home this season.

Oregon gave Seitter a run right away in the first when Drew Smith singled to left to score Mason Neville from second base for the early 1-0 lead. It stayed that way until the fifth as Neville singled to center to chase home Bryce Boettcher and it was 2-0 Ducks.

As it turned out, that was more than enough for Seitter on the mound. He went the entire way for the complete game shut out. He gave up just four hits and struck out seven. Two of those hits came in the ninth inning. Before that last frame, the Gauchos didn’t have a runner reach second base. That’s how dominant Seitter was.

Just for good measure, Jacob Walsh tied the single-season home run record in the seventh inning with his 18th blast of the year. He equals Sabin Ceballos’ mark from last season with a bomb to right-center.

Things got a bit tense in the ninth after Seitter got the first two batters out. Aaron Parker and Zander Darby singled to put runners on the corners. But Seitter bore down and struck out Jonah Sebring to end the game and to let the celebration begin.

