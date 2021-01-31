Kevin Rooney with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Kevin Rooney (New York Rangers) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 01/30/2021
Patrick Reed's latest fiasco isn't just bad for his reputation, it's bad for the direction the PGA Tour is heading.
Before the QB madness begins, Phil Perry decided to take a stab at predicting who all 32 Week 1 starters in the NFL will be in 2021.
Patrick Reed may or may not be at it again.
The Rams want an upgrade at quarterback. But first they need to get rid of the quarterback they have. A trade that would ship Jared Goff off has been discussed between the Rams and multiple teams, according to Jordan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. One of those teams may be the Lions, who reportedly had discussions with [more]
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Texas A&M's Kellen Mond was the Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player but two fellow Southeastern Conference Western Division products made the decisive big play. Arkansas' Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter to help seal the National team's 27- 24 victory over the American team Saturday. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects, earning offensive player of the game honors.
Washington's careful planning and draft strategy was thrown out the window when Dan Snyder got involved.
Jimmy Johnson sat down with USAToday Sports and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys aura of entitlement despite their lack of recent success.
Trevor Lawrence remains at the top, but did the Senior Bowl change anything? Plus, how do Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford alter plans?
The beef between Rondo and Westbrook goes back to the bubble.
The Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, according to a report.
A nice moment took place after UFC 257 when Jolie Poirier went into Conor McGregor's locker room.
Some jokes will live forever, right Peyton?
LaMelo is more than just fancy passes.
Michigan football's Ben Mason showed off blocking skills at the 2021 Senior Bowl, and Waterford Mott's Desmond Fitzpatrick showed some NFL feet at WR.
Baseball’s Hall of Fame needs to admit Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Pete Rose, but their plaques must also include their misdeeds.
After returning to Japan to pitch for the Rakuten Eagles, former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka spoke to the Japanese media to discuss why he decided to come back home.
The Rockets are now 5-3 since Harden's exit.
The Knicks have already appeared in trade reports and rumors and should have many directions they can go in.
One year ago at this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were at a quarterback crossroads. With former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston ending his fifth season with the NFL's first-ever 30-30 season (33 touchdown passes, and NFL-high 30 interceptions) and the 7-9 Bucs missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season, it was time for a major move. And according to head coach Bruce Arians, once six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady became available for the first time in his career, it was time for Tampa Bay to push all of their chips in.
The first albatross in the history of Sheep Ranch at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has an interesting backstory. Even the pant selection.