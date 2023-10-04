Kevin Riley: Why RB in Alabama football's backyard chose Miami

When growing up in the backyard of Alabama football, some may feel inclined to play for their hometown school.

That was the case for Tuscaloosa County's Kevin Riley, a four-star running back and the No. 5 running back in Alabama, according to 247Sports Composite. Riley is originally from Kosciusko, Mississippi but moved to Northport when he was seven.

In total, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound back racked up 28 offers, including those from in-state schools Alabama and Auburn, but ultimately decided to go to the place he felt suited him the best — the University of Miami.

"Growing up here, it was a lot of pressure trying to get me to commit to Alabama," Riley said. "Especially when the recruiting started.

"(But) Miami, it just feels like home. Going down there, the coaching staff, they treat you nice. They have great food down there and great weather, and it's just the opportunities there outside of football. I feel like Miami can help me in the future."

Riley should fit in well under Miami first-year offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's system. Currently, the Hurricanes rank No. 9 in the NCAA for their rushing offense, racking up 890 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in four games played.

The system, Riley said, is one he is ready to get into. Halfway through his senior season, Riley has ran the ball 86 times for 538 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He has also added in five receptions for 35 yards and one score.

"I'm looking forward to just making it feel like home," Riley said. "The couple of times I have been it's really exciting. The coaching staff, they treat me like family and make it feel like home every time I go. I'm really just going to get there and try to fit in their systems so I can play."

Playing football since he was six, Riley's recruitment did not pick up until his junior year of high school, where he ran the ball 203 times for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns and added in 18 receptions for 182 yards and three scores.

"Recruiting, it's like it happened overnight," Riley said. "I had one good game, and after that I kept having some good games. My name blew up like out of nowhere, I was surprised when I saw it."

Riley took visits to many schools, including Alabama and Georgia, but announced his commitment to Miami in June.

Tuscaloosa County coach Adam Winegarden, who has coached Riley for the past three years, had nothing but high praise for his top running back.

"He's a great teammate," Winegarden said. "He's got a really attractive personality. I think great players are good teammates.

"(At Miami) I want him to continue to grow and grow into the person we all know he is capable of being and for him to be successful. We want to see him be as successful as anybody."

When asked what Miami fans can expect from him, Riley's answer was simple.

"I'm coming," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why 4-star RB Kevin Riley chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn and others