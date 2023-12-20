Star running back Kevin Riley flips from Hurricanes to hometown Crimson Tide

Sometimes flips go the Hurricanes’ way, other times they do not.

After Miami flipped four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes earlier in the afternoon, standout running back Kevin Riley, who had been committed to UM since June, backed off that commitment and flipped to Alabama.

Riley, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native, is rated a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 4 running back and No. 76 player in the class.

Riley, an Under Armour All-American, took an official visit to Alabama last weekend, signaling the potential flip.

Miami’s running back class is still solid. The Hurricanes pulled off a flip of their own earlier in the week, landing St. Thomas Aquinas four-star running back Jordan Lyle. The Broward County star was previously committed to Ohio State.

The Hurricanes also have a long-time commitment from three-star South Broward prospect Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, who had 2,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 159 carries this season.