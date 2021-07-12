Kevin Porter Jr. sees himself as a point guard for Rockets

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. appears to be on very good terms with top rookie prospect Jalen Green, who is believed to be a leading option for Houston with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Just 19 and 21 years old, respectively, Green and Porter Jr. could potentially become Houston’s guard duo for the next generation. (Porter Jr., of course, was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft.)

Some outside observers have wondered how the playing styles of Green and Porter Jr. might mesh, since historically, both have largely operated as high-volume scorers. But what’s most important is how they would approach the pairing, themselves — and from that perspective, it appears they’re very much on board with giving it a try.

In a recent Instagram session, Green referred to it as a potentially “scary backcourt,” and Porter Jr. tweeted Saturday that he sees himself as a point guard. That could point to an eventual alignment next to Green.

I’m a Point Guard. 💼 — Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) July 10, 2021

Porter Jr. averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 assists in 32.1 minutes per game with the Rockets, and his court vision and passing skills were impressive. While five-time All-Star John Wall remains Houston’s primary point guard at the moment, the 30-year-old isn’t seen as a long-term fixture for a rebuilding team. Eventually, the job will be there for the taking.

Whenever that moment comes, it appears that Porter Jr. is ready for the challenge. Moreover, his ability to take over the role of primary facilitator might also make it easier for general manager Rafael Stone to use his high first-round pick on Green — who is clearly a shooting guard.

The July 29 draft is less than three weeks away, and Green certainly looks to be a leading option for Houston entering the home stretch.

Related

Story continues

List