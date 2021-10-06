Kevin Porter Jr. scores 25 as Rockets top Wizards in preseason opener

Third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored 25 points and dished out 5 assists in just 29 minutes on Tuesday, leading the young Houston Rockets in a 125-119 preseason victory (box score) versus Washington. For both teams, it was their first exhibition action of the 2021-22 season.

Porter put up those numbers in just 29 minutes, shooting a blistering 5-of-9 from 3-point range (55.5%) and 9-of-16 overall (56.3%).

Jalen Green and Daniel Theis each had 12 points and 5 rebounds, while Christian Wood added 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Given that it was a preseason game, playing time was distributed throughout Houston’s roster, with head coach Stephen Silas using 14 total players.

Veteran guards Bradley Beal, Aaron Holiday, and Spencer Dinwiddie led a balanced effort by the Wizards with 18, 15, and 14 points, respectively. See below for complete highlights from Toyota Center.

Houston’s four-game preseason slate continues on Thursday with another home game versus Miami. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. Central, with the game broadcast on national television via ESPN2.

