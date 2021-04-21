Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly tried to protect Sterling Brown from assault

Second-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. was reportedly among a small group of players on the Houston Rockets who attempted to defend Sterling Brown during Monday’s brutal assault outside a Miami strip club.

Per Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Brown entered the wrong sprinter van on his way out of the club and had a heated exchange of words with individuals in the vehicle. From there, the assailants jumped Brown and physically beat him up, according to the report, leaving the 26-year-old bloodied and with serious facial lacerations. He was eventually taken to the hospital and treated for the resulting injuries.

During the assault, Brown reportedly help from teammates such as Kevin Porter Jr., who attempted to remove him from the situation.

Some Rockets players had started filing out of the Booby Trap strip club prior to the incident, but a couple of them who remained — including the team’s talented young guard Kevin Porter Jr. — also stepped into the altercation as a way to protect Brown and remove him from the situation, according to sources. Porter was also roughed up a bit by the individuals, those sources said, but was fine and played Monday night against the Heat (18 points, three assists, 31 minutes).

Brown’s agency representation at Priority Sports plans to work with a private investigator and Miami police to investigate the incident, the report indicates. There is no known timetable for Brown, who has also battled a sore left knee of late, to return to the court with the Rockets.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Brown has become one of Houston’s best perimeter defenders and shooters this season. In 24.1 minutes, Brown is averaging 8.2 points (42.3% on 3-pointers) and 4.4 rebounds per game.

