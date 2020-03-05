Kevin Porter Jr. forgets jersey, loses starting spot for Cavaliers (video)

Kevin Porter Jr. has come on strong lately for the Cavaliers. The rookie has even worked his way into the starting lineup.

But he wasn’t ready against the Celtics tonight.

Porter didn’t put on his jersey under his warmup, realizing just before tip-off. By then, it was too late to retrieve his jersey from the locker room. So, the Cavs instead started Matthew Dellavedova.

What a way for Dellavedova to get his first start since 2017.

It’s amazing how often this happens.

