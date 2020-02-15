Kevin Pillar excited for 'amazing opportunity' with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox made an under-the-radar move to add depth to their outfield earlier this week. They signed former Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal to add a righty-hitting bat to their lineup.

Pillar has only been with the team for a short time. And his presence won't soon make the Red Sox fans forget about Mookie Betts. But he does seem motivated to find success in Boston.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity for me," Pillar said to reporters at the Red Sox spring training facility on Saturday. "I think anytime you get to put a Boston Red Sox uniform on, it's something to not take lightly. It's a historic organization, an organization that's always trying to win.

"I feel like I'm best suited for a team that's trying to win. My style of play is conducive for going out there and doing whatever it takes to try to get a win every day. And I'm excited for an opportunity to try and do that here."

Pillar also seems comfortable with his teammates and is already building chemistry with the squad.

"Just in the day and a half I've been here, the guys have been very welcoming," Pillar said. "It seems like a close-knit group of guys and I'm excited to get this thing started.:

This certainly is encouraging for the Sox. Pillar is definitely bringing a good attitude to the job and being hungry to win should give him a chance to pan out as a successful signing.

Pillar will likely start the Red Sox season as the starting right fielder. Alex Verdugo -- the big piece acquired in the Betts trade and likely the future starter in right field -- may not be ready to start the season as he deals with a stress fracture in his back.

Pillar has mostly played center field during his career but stated that he's happy to move to right field to allow Jackie Bradley Jr. to continue to play his best position.

Last season, Pillar hit .259 and socked a career-high 21 homers while spending most of the season with the Giants. The Red Sox will hope that he can continue to supply power in the hitter-friendly confines of Fenway Park.

