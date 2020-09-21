Kevin Pierre-Louis named Washington Wire’s player of the game in 30-15 loss

It’s not always easy to focus on the positives after your team is blown out on the road, and even though Washington wasn’t exactly blown out on Sunday, losing 30-15 to the Arizona Cardinals, there are a number of positives to take away from the afternoon of action.

One of the biggest positives for the Burgundy & Gold was seeing how big of an impact linebacker Kevin Pierre Louis could have down the stretch. Because of this, we are naming KPL our Washington Wire Player of the Game.

Pierre-Louis finished Sunday’s contest with a team-high 15-total tackles, 10 of which were solo. Throughout the day, he was flying around from sideline to sideline, and he stepped up big in a couple of huge moments.

Check out this tackle that KPL had on a third-and-short to open the second half, forcing Arizona to punt:

Excellent job by Kevin Pierre-Louis working around the traffic to make the tackle in the flat and get Washington off the field on 3rd and short.





It’s plays like those that won’t show up in a box score as anything more than a tackle, but something that can spark a defense and get the team going after a tough first half.

This play came on the first drive out of half time, and Washington desperately needed a stop to try and slow the bleeding suffered in the first two quarters. KPL stepped up and made an incredible play on Chase Edmunds, keeping them from extending the drive.

We’ve heard some great things about KPL throughout training camp, and we’re finally getting a chance to see it presented on the field. Hopefully, he is able to keep it up, and this is the start of a long and solid career in Washington.