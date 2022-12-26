Kevin O'Connell's locker-room speech to Vikings after Week 16 win over Giants
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's locker-room speech to Vikings after Week 16 win over New York Giants.
Vikings fans in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, celebrated the game winning field goal as the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants on Saturday.
This season can’t end soon enough for the Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. The embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams was the last straw as the Broncos’ frustrations boiled over. It began during the game with backup quarterback Brett Rypien and left guard Dalton Risner got into a sideline dust-up and [more]
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell meets the media after a 27-24 win over the New York Giants in the regular season home finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. Jaguars take over AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
We're looking at 4 takeaways from the news that star right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the Philadelphia Eagles' regular season
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams. After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the [more]
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
Hackett was in trouble right away.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
Mac Jones could reportedly face discipline for low block on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Baker Mayfield is playing better than even Sean McVay expected
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner doesn't think a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo should displace Brock Purdy if the veteran returns.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.