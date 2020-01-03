With Kevin O'Connell's future uncertain, Redskins interview Norv Turner's son, per report

Ron Rivera moved decisively to hire Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator, but the new Redskins head coach is taking a more deliberate approach on the offensive side of the ball.

Rivera revealed he's interviewed incumbent Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell about staying with the team, though there have been no official announcements if he will stay. Considered by some to be the next young, gifted offensive mind developed by the Redskins, joining names like Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, it would make sense for Rivera to keep the 34-year-old O'Connell, especially considering the growth between the playcaller and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins late in the 2019 season.

It also won't be a shock if things go the other way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington owner Dan Snyder empowered Rivera to make whatever changes he sees fit, and should the coach determine he and O'Connell have a different vision, then the pairing won't work.

It's also entirely possible that O'Connell wants a fresh start away from D.C.

In the last year, O'Connell watched Jay Gruden get fired and then received a quasi-promotion to call the Redskins plays. Except he was calling plays for interim head coach Bill Callahan, and while O'Connell never outright said he felt his hands were tied by the type of offense Callahan wanted to see, it was clear that the old-school run-first approach of Callahan and O'Connell's vision for play action and pre-snap motion didn't always mesh.

Story continues

A Patriots draft pick in 2008, O'Connell seems the type that wants discipline and structure, two things that will certainly come to Washington under Rivera's leadership. But it's also possible that O'Connell has seen too much volatality in three years with the Redskins to believe in another reboot with the organization.

Asked specifically about O'Connell's future with the Redskins, Rivera didn't offer much reason for confidence in his return (watch full video above).

"We're in the interview process right now. We've got several names that we've reached out to," Rivera said Thursday. "We've gotten permission to bring some of these guys in, and we'll be going through that process now. We're in the beginning of it and it's going to take a little bit of time."

Friday morning NFL Network reported that Rivera is interviewing Panthers offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The report said Turner could become quarterbacks coach if he's not hired as offensive coordinator, and even suggested O'Connell would stay on as coordinator.

The Panthers offense ranked 19th in yards last season, which isn't great until you consider the team lost franchise QB Cam Newton early in the year. Turner did good work to keep the offense moving and used Christian McCaffrey in a number of creative and efficient ways.

Redskins fans might also remember Turner's father, Norv Turner, who coached the team for seven seasons from 1994 to 2000 and compiled a 49-59-1 record. Redskins fans might also remember that Dan Snyder fired Turner with three games remaining in the 2000 season, and the duo never seemed to really get along. That was nearly 20 years ago now and doesn't seem to be a factor, but still, could make for some interesting moments if Scott Turner gets the job in Washington.

Rivera is known for intense loyalty, and Norv and Scott Turner worked for him the last two seasons in Carolina. Bringing one of those guys to Washington would make plenty of sense, and Scott might seem more likely than Norv.

The Rivera era is off to a fast start in Washington. It's become clear he's not scared to make changes or hurt feelings, both in his comments and in his actions.

What that means for the Redskins offense might be the most important question yet to be answered.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

With Kevin O'Connell's future uncertain, Redskins interview Norv Turner's son, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington