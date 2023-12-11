Kevin O'Connell says Vikings QB decision will come later this week

The Vikings made a quarterback change during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders, but they haven't made a call on who will be under center against the Bengals in Week 15.

That was the message from head coach Kevin O'Connell at Monday's press conference. O'Connell said that the team will decide between Nick Mullens and Josh Dobbs later this week.

Mullens replaced Dobbs in the fourth quarter against the Raiders and drove the team to their only points of the day. He was 9-of-13 for 83 yards while Dobbs was 10-of-23 for 63 yards in his fourth start since being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals.

The Vikings are currently in wild card position in the NFC and they have two games left against the Lions, so winning out would make them the NFC North champions despite their quarterback issues in the wake of Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles. Their choice for this week will have a lot of bearing on whether they can make that kind of run over the final four weeks.