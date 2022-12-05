Kevin O'Connell, Robert Saleh react to Vikings' 27-22 win over Jets in Week 13

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL's worst defense, and there doesn't seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit - Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros - has been downright dreadful in its last three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Lions never punted.