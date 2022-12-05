Kevin O'Connell, Robert Saleh react to Vikings' 27-22 win over Jets in Week 13
Head coaches Kevin O'Connell and Robert Saleh react to the Minnesota Vikings' 27-22 win over the New York Jets in Week 13.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Veteran tackle Eric Fisher has found a new home in the NFL. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing Fisher. The move comes a day after the Dolphins lost to the 49ers while playing without both of their starting tackles. One of those tackles will miss at least four more games as [more]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL's worst defense, and there doesn't seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit - Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros - has been downright dreadful in its last three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Lions never punted.
Sean McVay is confident that Matthew Stafford won't have any long-term effects from his current neck injury.
The Ravens signed quarterback Brett Hundley following the injury suffered by quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 13
Heres everything you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DJ Moore believes better things are ahead of Baker Mayfield, who was upset about how his season with the Panthers had to end.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
Nick Bosa had a monster performance vs. the Dolphins and some choice words for head coach Kyle Shanahan afterwards.