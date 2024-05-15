Kevin O'Connell: I know everything will work out with Justin Jefferson

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hasn't signed a contract extension with the team yet, but head coach Kevin O'Connell remains confident that it is coming.

During an appearance on Up & Adams this week, host Kay Adams asked O'Connell how often he's checking with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to see if a deal is done. O'Connell joked that he does it several times a day before saying that he has no doubts that things will work out to everyone's satisfaction because of how much Jefferson means to his program.

"I know everything's gonna get worked out there," O'Connell said. "Justin knows the love and admiration that I have for him. He knows he's such a big part of what we do around here. That's on the field, that's off the field. Brings such a great energy to our building every single day and he's the ultra-competitor as far as when he steps between the white lines. Very few people are able to do what he's able to do, but it's how he goes about his business, how he works, how he pushes his teammates to get better. Justin Jefferson's a huge part of this organization."

Adofo-Mensah called Jefferson the "king linchpin" of the team's plans for the future and the break between the offseason program and training camp might prove to be the sweet spot for ensuring that Jefferson will be in Minnesota to help those plans come to fruition.