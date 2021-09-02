Kevin O’Connell shares how Rams view Johnny Mundt as ‘a vertical threat’ on offense

Tyler Higbee figures to be the No. 1 tight end for the Los Angeles Rams this season, but he won’t be the only tight end utilized in the offense. With the departure of Gerald Everett this offseason, Johnny Mundt is in line to receive more playing time in his fifth season with the organization. Kevin O’Connell, the offensive coordinator of the Rams, believes Mundt could be a “vertical threat” in the new-look offense that has Matthew Stafford under center.

That, despite Mundt being seen as more of a blocking tight end due to his lack of production as a receiver.

“I think he’s seen like that because he’s really excelled at that skillset, but Matthew and I were talking about him today, actually, just how much of a vertical threat he can be,” O’Connell said. “We all saw last year against Chicago, really in a week where we needed him, his playmaking ability with the ball in his hands, yards after catch, different ways we can activate him in our offense. And then, oh, by the way, he’s one of the best, in my opinion, on the edge blocking at the Y position, F position, however you activate those guys.”

The game O’Connell is speaking about came in Week 7 of the 2020 season. Higbee was sidelined with an injury, which led to Mundt seeing an increased role in the offense. Mundt would finish the game with three receptions for 48 yards, including a 34-yard reception that he caught over the middle of the field from Jared Goff in the second quarter.

By simply looking at his career numbers, Mundt hasn’t been very productive with only nine receptions for 84 yards in his first four seasons. Despite his unimpressive stats, the Rams seemingly view Mundt as an important piece of their offense. Aside from O’Connell’s confidence in Mundt being able to create plays down the field, he believes Mundt’s ability to contribute as a run-blocker makes him valuable moving forward.

Some people may be anxious to see rookie Jacob Harris become a cog in the offense this season. But with O’Connell heaping praise on Mundt, we should expect to see more of No. 82 on the field at the tight end position. While Higbee is expected to post the best numbers at the tight end position, there’s a chance Mundt has a career year with the Rams in 2021.

