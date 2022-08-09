Kevin O’Connell says Vikings should never see another team’s colors at U.S. Bank Stadium

If you’re even thinking about bringing out the green and yellow for the Minnesota Vikings’ home opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 11, you might end up getting the stink eye from Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings’ first-year head coach doesn’t want to look out into the stands and see another team’s colors being waved proudly at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It’s purple-or-bust this year for the Vikings.

“At our stadium, we should never, ever see the other team’s colors in the stands,” said O’Connell. “I don’t want to see any green, I don’t want to see any yellow, at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 11.”

O’Connell is hopeful the fan-base can get excited about the team again in their bid for a turnaround season. There’s a new energy in the air and hope that the new regime can right the ship.

But then again, the Vikings’ fans have witnessed the franchise underachieve for far too long to eradicate cynicism altogether. That’s something O’Connell and the team will have to earn by winning football games.

