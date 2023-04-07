Kevin O’Connell reveals his ideal wide receiver opposite Jefferson

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings need to address their wide receiver depth. Head coach Kevin O’Connell provided valuable insights during a media session at the NFL’s annual league meetings. He broke down the traits of a player that would complement Justin Jefferson and aid in the passing game.

“It’s always a great starting point when you mention Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said. “He’ll always be, you know, our number one. He’ll always be our guy that we’re trying to build a pass game around, with complimentary players around him that are major focal points of our offense, and that can win one-on-one match-ups and can be great with the ball in their hands.”

He didn’t state the exact player the Vikings may be interested in at the NFL draft. The quote does help narrow it down. Among many standout prospects, Josh Downs from North Carolina and Zay Flowers from Boston College are just a few.

As the draft is only a few weeks away, the Vikings are currently bringing in prospects for visits and finalizing their draft board. Could this be the process the Vikings use in April’s draft? We will soon find out.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire