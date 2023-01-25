Kevin O’Connell not named finalist for AP Coach of the Year

The National Football League honors the best of the 2022 season at NFL Honors on Thursday, February 9th. Justin Jefferson was named a finalist for AP Offensive Player of the Year but Kevin O’Connell wasn’t so lucky. The finalists for AP Coach of the Year came out and he was not named a finalist.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise considering the Minnesota Vikings exceeded expectations by winning 13 games when their win total was set at nine games before the season started. Yes, the Vikings didn’t finish the season great with a loss to the New York Giants in the wild-card round but all the voting takes place before the playoffs begin.

The five finalists are New York Giants’ Brian Daboll, Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson and Buffalo Bills’ Sean McDermott.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire