Kevin O’Connell, Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings keep shocking the NFL world | Sunday Night Blitz
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the Minnesota Vikings impressive victory over the New Orleans Saints led by QB Joshua Dobbs, and debate just how much credit Kevin O’Connell should be getting for the Vikings win streak and Dobbs’ early success.
