Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is drawing more interest from teams looking for a head coach this month.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that O’Connell will interview with the Vikings on Friday. He’s also set to interview with the Broncos that day.

Breer also reports that the Texans have requested an interview with O’Connell. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio worked for the Patriots when the Patriots drafted him as a quarterback in the third round of the 2008 draft.

O’Connell bounced around the league for a few years before moving into coaching. He got his first job on that side with the Browns in 2015 and also worked for the 49ers and Washington before joining the Rams’ staff in 2021.

Kevin O’Connell to interview with Vikings; Texans request interview originally appeared on Pro Football Talk