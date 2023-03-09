Kevin O’Connell gives updates on multiple injured Vikings

This is a critical offseason for the Minnesota Vikings. Not only are they trying to reload for a potential run this upcoming season. They have work to get under the salary cap and they also have work to do in terms of reshaping the roster.

One element that will be key in helping the 2023 Vikings team is players returning from injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media on Thursday and gave multiple updates on injured Vikings.

Safety Lewis Cine

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In week four against the New Orleans Saints, Cine broke his leg and was out for the season. Just four months ago, Cine was seen working out at the facility doing some pretty explosive drills. O’Connell believes he could participate in all three phases of Organized Team Activities.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell saying Lewis Cine doing very well in recovery from leg injury. Says he could participate in phase 3 of OTAs — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 9, 2023

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Booth Jr. injured his meniscus in November and had surgery on his knee right after Thanksgiving in November. With his history of lower leg injuries, I would expect that they take things easy with Booth Jr. and O’Connell seems to be of the same mindset, as he expects Booth Jr. to be limited in OTA’s and full-go for training camp.

Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth is doing very well in recovery from knee injury Expected to be limited in OTAs but ready for training camp — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 9, 2023

Right tackle Brian O'Neill

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

On January 1st, O’Neill partially tore his right Achilles tendon while chasing down a defender on a pick-six. He had surgery to repair the damage and the prognosis is good. O’Connell said that he will be ready for training camp and is already out of his walking boot.

Kevin O’Connell said Brian O’Neill will be ready for training camp and out of boot after Achilles surgery — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 9, 2023

