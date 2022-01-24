Kevin O’Connell is a finalist for Broncos’ head coaching job

Sean McVay has seen coaching assistants come and go during his five years as the Rams’ head coach, and this offseason isn’t likely to be any different. Kevin O’Connell, Raheem Morris and Thomas Brown have all emerged as head coaching candidates, landing interviews with other teams as they search for replacements to lead their coaching staffs.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, O’Connell is considered a finalist for the Broncos’ head coaching position. The other two finalists are Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett.

“The Broncos have narrowed their head coaching search. This kind of kicks into gear,” he said Monday. “Expect them to do some second interviews. I’m told their finalists are Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams – really good offensive coordinator – and Nathaniel Hackett, the OC from the Green Bay Packers.”

O’Connell is in his second season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, coming over to Los Angeles after holding the same position with Washington in 2019. He’s not the Rams’ play caller – that job is held by McVay – but he does work closely with Matthew Stafford and McVay on Sundays and throughout the week.

Just 36 years old, O’Connell is a bright offensive mind who’s certainly on a path to a head coaching job at some point in the future, if not this year.

