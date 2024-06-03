Kevin O’Connell comments on Justin Jefferson’s extension

Justin Jefferson is now with the Minnesota Vikings through at least 2028 after agreeing to a four-year $135 million extension. Jefferson is now the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback, making $35 million on average per season.

With securing Jefferson for the long haul, head coach Kevin O’Connell has to be thrilled with keeping arguably the best wide receiver in Minnesota. After Jefferson signed his deal, O’Connell gave a quick statement on the Vikings securing Jefferson.

“Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain. His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I’m grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski, and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a

Minnesota Viking.”

With Jefferson re-signed, the Vikings have one of the greatest receiving corpss, teaming him up with Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy continues to be in one of the best situations a young quarterback could be in.

