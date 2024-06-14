Kevin O’Connell announces starting quarterback entering training camp

While it doesn’t come as any surprise, Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Sam Darnold was Minnesota’s starting quarterback while the team enters training camp.

The Vikings spent the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but as of right now, the plan is for McCarthy not to rush into anything, and he can sit back and learn the offense. Minnesota signed Darnold, a veteran journeyman, to a one-year deal this offseason, and while McCarthy will more than likely start the season as a backup, O’Connell wants a competitive competition when training camp starts.

“We haven’t had to put out a depth chart or anything like that,” O’Connell said, “but yeah, I would say Sam would be the guy I would look to based upon the spring he’s had, and really where he’s at in his career and his quarterback journey, and what he’s been able to do coming in and [hitting] the ground running and taking advantage of a competitive situation.”

The Vikings also have quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall on the roster. Both started for the Vikings last season when Kirk Cousins went down. The four quarterbacks will battle for positioning on the depth chart next month.

