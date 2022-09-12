Kevin O’Connell is the 5th Vikings head coach to win debut

Tyler Forness
The Minnesota Vikings kicked off the Kevin O’Connell era in style with a 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson displayed tremendous chemistry in dominating the Packers secondary with nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns on both short and intermediate routes.

With the win on Sunday, O’Connell became the fifth Vikings head coach to win his debut and the third this century with both Brad Childress and Mike Zimmer doing the same.

Not only was it his first win in his first game, but O’Connell also beat the Green Bay Packers in his debut becoming the first head coach since Mike Tice in 2002 to accomplish the feat.

Here’s to hoping the O’Connell era peaks as good as it starts.

