Kevin O’Connell is the 5th Vikings head coach to win debut

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off the Kevin O’Connell era in style with a 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson displayed tremendous chemistry in dominating the Packers secondary with nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns on both short and intermediate routes.

With the win on Sunday, O’Connell became the fifth Vikings head coach to win his debut and the third this century with both Brad Childress and Mike Zimmer doing the same.

With the 23-7 win over Green Bay, @KevOC7 became the fifth #Vikings head coach to win their head coaching debut with the club, joining Norm Van Brocklin (1961), Dennis Green (1992), Brad Childress (2006) and Mike Zimmer (2014). https://t.co/1JvKw1AOJl — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) September 12, 2022

Not only was it his first win in his first game, but O’Connell also beat the Green Bay Packers in his debut becoming the first head coach since Mike Tice in 2002 to accomplish the feat.

O’Connell is also the first Vikings coach to win his first matchup with the Packers since Mike Tice, at the Metrodome in 2002. https://t.co/CCaX1Rmsrt — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) September 12, 2022

Here’s to hoping the O’Connell era peaks as good as it starts.

