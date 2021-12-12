Kevin Na walks in putt after putt as he and Jason Kokrak win 2021 QBE Shootout

The QBE Shootout has been a mainstay as part of professional golf’s silly season, and Kevin Na’s performance in the final round was just plain silly, indeed.

The five-time winner on the PGA Tour made seven consecutive birdies himself to help he and teammate Jason Kokrak shoot up the leaderboard Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and ultimately claim the title at 33 under. Na walked in putt after putt as the team made birdie on Nos. 6-14 and then again from Nos. 16-18 en route to an impressive 12-under 60.

Na claimed the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January while Kokrak picked up two wins on Tour in 2021, first at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May and most recently at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open in November.

Recent QBE Shootout champions include Harris English and Matt Kuchar (2020), Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway (2019) and Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire (2018).