Kevin Na holes birdie chip at John Deere Classic ... with his putter

On Day 2 of the John Deere Classic, Kevin Na channeled his inner Vijay Singh for a miraculous birdie on the par-4 sixth.

Na chipped the ball with the toe of his upside-down putter to knock down a 27-foot shot.

Artistry. 🎨



Kevin Na's just putting on a show now. pic.twitter.com/Tsd7TzJmSs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 9, 2021

As the broadcast referenced, three-time major winner Vijay Singh completed a nearly identical shot for eagle at the 2001 Players Championship on TPC Sawgrass' par-5 16th. Despite the legendary shot, Singh finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at that tournament.

Na finished the day with a 5-under 66 after shooting a 67 in the first round, and he sits at 9 under overall.

John Deere Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Right before the start of the John Deere Classic, Na announced he's withdrawing from next week's Open Championship due to international travel restrictions. And after his first two rounds at TPC Deere Run, it appears he's playing with a double or nothing mentality.