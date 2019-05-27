Kevin Na gives Kenny Harms the best caddie gift ever: the sweet Dodge muscle car he won at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ask anyone on the PGA Tour and they’ll tell you that the bond between Kevin Na and Kenny Harms is as strong as any player-caddie relationship in pro golf. The pair have been together for more than a decade, and while at times they appear to have had some public disagreements, the truth is they’ve got a pretty impressive working rapport.

It’s not surprising then that when Na came off the 18th green at Colonial Country Club on Sunday, a four-shot winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting a closing 66, he quickly acknowledged Harms’ hand in his third career PGA Tour title. In addition to the $1.314 million first-place check, the winner at Colonial also received a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger. When interviewed by CBS’ Peter Kostis, Na said that he was going to be giving the car to Harms.

“I don’t know how my caddie convinced me to give him the car, but he’s a good salesman I guess. He sold me into it,” Na said. “But I'm more than happy to give it to him. He deserves it.”

In the post-round press conference, Na said that Harms first broached the subject of being gifted the ride during practice rounds, should the pair be so fortunate to win come Sunday. Once the tournament began, there was no more talk of it, but as the pair made their way along the back nine on Sunday at Colonial, Na knew that he would be on the hook to make good on the deal.

Na says that Harms acknowledged he is coming off their "hole-in-one" list. Na said that he has a list for anyone who would get a car should Na make an ace on a hole on the PGA Tour that would also give the pro a new car. "It has parents, my wife, my daughter, Kenny," Na said. "Kenny said, 'I worked with you before your daughter was born, I at least should be after your wife. But then he agreed to take his name off the list in engage [for the Dodge Challenger]."

There was also one other catch: Na said he wanted to get a chance to rev the engine one time before handing the keys over to Harms.

