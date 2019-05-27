Kevin Na wins 1973 Dodge Challenger at tournament, gifts it to his caddie

Kevin Na might have just set a record for tipping your caddie.

The 35-year-old veteran notched his third career PGA Tour win with a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday. Part of his prize: A shiny vintage 1973 Dodge Challenger.

With the win Kevin Na gets this 1973 Dodge Challenger car! pic.twitter.com/IRtx83wyOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2019

Na didn’t hold onto that car for long, however, as he immediately pointed at his caddie Kenny Harms and repeatedly yelled “That’s your car!” after sealing the win.

He promised to give it to his caddie. pic.twitter.com/CyhIwLPP3Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2019

Na later explained that he knew in advance of his win that he was giving Harms the car, saying, “We’re like brothers, and I’m more than happy to give it to him.”

Na captured the win after dropping a 62 at Colonial Country Club on Friday to move within one stroke of the lead, then took the lead outright on Saturday with a 69 and held off runner-up Tony Finau on Sunday with a 66.

Kevin Na didn't hold onto his tournament prize for long. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

