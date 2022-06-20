Kevin Meendering will serve as Kyle Larson‘s crew chief for the next four races, Hendrick Motorsports announced Monday.

Meendering will fill in for Cliff Daniels, who was suspended after a wheel came off Larson’s car at Sonoma Raceway. Daniels’ suspension begins with Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC). Daniels also will miss races at Road America, Atlanta and New Hampshire.

Larson won last year’s race at Nashville.

Also suspended four races are front tire changer Donnie Tasser and jackman Brandon Johnson.

Meendering already was scheduled to work with Larson in the July 2 Xfinity race at Road America. That is one of three races Hendrick Motorsports is fielding its own Xfinity car this season.

Meendering served as the crew chief for the first 21 races of 2019 for Jimmie Johnson before Daniels replaced Meendering.

Read more about NASCAR

Nashville begins run of 20 consecutive weekends of racing for Cup NBC, USA Network take over Cup, Xfinity broadcasts beginning at Nashville Knoxville Truck results: Todd Gilliland wins

Kevin Meendering to be Kyle Larson’s crew chief next four Cup races originally appeared on NBCSports.com