Kevin McHale on legendary Boston Celtics president Red Auerbach not trading him away

As one era of contention for the Boston Celtics hits its stride, a look back at the penultimate before it and its end through the eyes of a Hall of Famer is in order. As the end of the Celtics’ run of title contention in the late 1980s ran down, that revered core of Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale could have found themselves suiting up for new ball clubs in the twilights of their iconic careers.

But legendary Boston team president Red Auerbach elected to let each of the trio leave the team on their own terms, with Parish leaving to join the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, and Bird and McHale to retire. The latter of the trio in particular expressed his thanks for Auerbach’s decision.

“I will always be grateful for Red for not trading me,” said McHale via ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “It meant the world to me to play my entire career with the Celtics.”

“I know people want to criticize him now, but I loved the fact Red said, ‘Screw it, these are my guys.’,” added McHale.

“There was real honor to it, something you hardly ever see today.”

