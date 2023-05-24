Kevin McCullar Jr. is returning to Kansas for another season of college basketball

LAWRENCE — Bill Self had said that he wanted Kevin McCullar Jr. back.

This was during the team’s end of season banquet in April. This was as Self, Kansas men’s basketball’s head coach, heaped praise on the redshirt senior guard. And while McCullar would later say he was keeping his options open, when it came to returning for one final year, as he dove into the NBA’s pre-draft process it didn’t seem likely that would be the case.

But Wednesday, Kansas announced that McCullar is returning to the Jayhawks. It’ll be his second season at Kansas, and sixth at the college level. And he helps make the Jayhawks a contender both in the Big 12 Conference and nationally.

“How about one more year Jayhawk nation,” McCullar said in a release. “To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!”

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. tears up after winning the Big 12 Conference regular season title with the Jayhawks this past season inside Allen Fieldhouse.

McCullar will come back after going through the pre-draft process for a second-straight year. He was even in the combine this year, too. But whatever he learned from NBA teams in recent weeks, and no matter the improvements he’s made since last summer, Self said in the release that there is still work to be done for McCullar before he makes the jump to the professional ranks.

So, the Jayhawks will have a player in McCullar that’s one of the best defensive talents in the nation. They’ll have someone who averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for a Big 12 regular season championship squad this past season, while starting 33 of his 34 appearances. They’ll have someone who, as a former Texas Tech player, has spent his entire career in the Big 12.

Now, there isn’t just Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. returning as scholarship players from this past season’s team. McCullar gives Kansas three veterans back, in addition to those the team has brought in through the transfer portal and through incoming freshmen. For a team that’s bringing in so many new pieces ahead of next season, that’s vital.

“Kevin is not only a terrific player, but a terrific teammate,” Self said. “He fit in so well in year one and we’re excited about what he’ll do with our program from a leadership standpoint.”

McCullar’s return puts the Jayhawks at 11 scholarship players for next season’s squad. Through the transfer portal, Kansas has added Nicolas Timberlake, Arterio Morris, Hunter Dickinson and Parker Braun. Through incoming freshmen, the team’s added Jamari McDowell, Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Marcus Adams Jr.

Should they choose to add another and be at 12, that’ll certainly add depth. But with McCullar coming back, a multi-time All-Big 12 honoree, Self and company can be picky about what they’re looking for. With a strong group of walk-ons, they would be able to manage if they don’t.

“This is a big day for Kansas basketball,” Self said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen through recruiting this offseason, but nothing that has transpired this offseason was bigger for KU basketball than having a seasoned veteran like Kevin McCullar return to our program.”

